Hucknall community hailed as lifesaving defibrillator donated just days after thriving town pub launches campaign

The Cowshed, off Central Walk, has fast become one of the town’s go-to locations.

Last week it announced a bid to raise £1,500 to buy a defibrillator that will be stationed on the wall outside the premises, opposite Wilko.

Incredibly, just days later, it revealed that staff at the nearby Specsavers had donated their public access defibrillator (PAD) unit to The Cowshed.

Staff at The Cowshed with the defibrillator donated by Specsavers

What’s more, with the Cowshed fundraising already past the £700 mark, the initiative will continue in a bid to have a second ‘defib’ installed at the bottom end of High Street near the Arc Cinema.

Posting on Facebook, The Cowshed said: “Isn't it amazing what can happen when Hucknall businesses and the community work together and support each other, regardless of what business they're trading in?”

It added: "This has all been made possible by the hard work, charity drives and fundraising events Specsavers have been committed to over the previous years, including bake sales, half marathons, over 1,000km covered in sponsored runs, and we're told this also consisted of a run along a Spanish beach by Jonathan Smith whist wearing speedo trunks!

"I think the whole of Hucknall can agree that this is a completely selfless gesture by an incredible and committed team of hard-working individuals.”

The power supply and everyday running costs of the Cowshed defibrillator will be met by the bar. Staff from The Cowshed, along with those from nearby T8’s Wine Bar and Cafe, Lawrence Severn butcher’s and Wilko will also be specifically trained in its use.

Of the funding that will now go towards a second unit, The Cowshed has donated £200, which has been matched by EasyBathe and Toledo Interiors.

Customers have also bolstered the total.

The Cowshed added: “We normally sign off our updates with our tagline of ‘The Cowshed, the best little bar in town’. But this deserves something different….’Hucknall, the best little community’.”