The ensemble will be teaming up with special guests Rolls-Royce Ladies Choir for the concert at Hucknall Central Methodist Church on Saturday, March 12.

This annual concert celebrates the life and legacy of the choir’s founder, the late Len Hogg.

However, this year the concert has an added significance as the choir has decided to donate the proceeds towards raising funds for Leila Hallam, seven-year-old girl from Cotgrave.

Bestwood MVC's spring concert will raise funds to help seven-year-old Leila Hallam, who has a rare form of cancer

Leila has rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare life-threatening form of children’s cancer, with which she was diagnosed in late October 2021.

The funds raised will go towards her lifetime wish of visiting Florida and to the rhabdomyosarcoma clinical trial to promote awareness of rhabdomyosarcoma.

The website younglivesvscancer.or.uk says: “Rhabdomyosarcoma is a type of soft tissue sarcoma.

“Fewer than 60 children are diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma in the UK each year and many of them are younger than 10.

“It is more common in boys than girls.”

Peter Fletcher, one of the choir’s members, said: “Leah was linked the late Colin Slater, who died recently, who used to commentate on Notts County’s games for Radio Nottingham and who compered one of our gala concerts at the Albert Hall a few years back.

"Our president is also linked with Notts County and when we heard about the girl’s situation, we thought it was an appropriate charity to support.

"Proceeds from the ticket sales will help go towards her trip to Florida and whatever surplus is left will go towards the fund for the research for the cancer she is suffering from."

Tickets for this concert, which stars at 7.15pm on the night, are £10 and available either from Gary Hallam, the choir’s concert secretary on 07971 441682 or by request online at www.bestwoodmvc.org.uk.

Please note that as tickets are limited, they will not be available on the door.