Hucknall: Contracts signed for 153 new rental homes on huge Top Wighay development

Housebuilders Vistry Group and Sigma Capital have signed contracts to build 153 homes at Linby Meadows in Hucknall.

The homes form part of Vistry’s 763-home Byron Park development at Top Wighay, which has been hailed as Nottinghamshire Council’s (NCC) flagship mixed-use scheme.

It will feature much-needed two, three and four-bedroom homes, maisonettes and apartments, of which 269 will be available for the affordable market – of which 153 will now available as build-to-rent (BTR) homes through Sigma – while the remaining 341 homes will be available on the open market through Vistry’s Linden, Bovis and Countryside Homes brands.

Rory Keys, acquisitions and investment director, Sigma, said: “We’re delighted to be part of this flagship development site with our partners, Vistry.

An artist's impression of how the new houses in the development will look. Photo: Submitted

"Once built, these homes will be available via Sigma’s BTR brand, Simple Life, offering the local community high quality, professionally managed, pet friendly homes to rent.

"Sigma has a strong history in regeneration and place making and we are looking forward to being part of what is set to be a thriving, new community at Linby Meadows.”

Andy Reynolds, managing director of Vistry Group’s partnerships division in the south east midlands, said: "We are delighted to be working with Sigma to provide these much-needed new family rental homes at Linby Meadows in Hucknall.

"Over the past year, we have consulted with the community to finalise the details of the scheme and ensure it meets local people’s needs and now we are on site, ready to create a new community of high-quality, mixed-tenure properties for people in the area to call home.

The land was acquired from the county council back in March 2025 triggering the start of a £6m investment to bolster local services to benefit the wider community.

This includes £4,75m for education, £800,000 for highways and bus improvements, and £436,000 towards healthcare.

The scheme also includes new parks, sports facilities, wildlife corridors, pedestrian and cycle routes, and a new primary school.

This development will also house an on-site skills academy in partnership with Chameleon School of Construction.

This innovative training initiative will aim to encourage local people not in employment or training back into work.

Vistry will be welcoming the first residents to the new community in spring 2026.