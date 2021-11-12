Hucknall: Council website issues hampering final-day push to sign online petition against 3,000 houses on Whyburn Farm green belt

The petition, which was started by the passionate campaigners behind the Facebook group Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development, closes tonight (Friday November 12).

More than 3,000 people have currently signed it online – but hopes of a big final push to get that number up are currently being hit by being unable to access the petition on the council’s website.

Instead, there is a post on the council’s Facebook page saying: “We are currently experiencing technical issues with our website.

Ashfield District Council's website is currently down - meaning people can't sign the petition

"We are working to get these fixed as soon as possible and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The petition was started after the shock news emerged of the council’s emerging local plan.

Not only is Whyburn earmarked for 3,000 homes, but Hucknall itself is pinpointed to take almost 5,000 of the suggested 8,000-plus for the whole district.

An Ashfield Independents spokesperson said: “We’ve spoken to the council this morning about the technical problems with the council website.

“This is being dealt with as a matter of priority.

"If residents want to object to the enforced, draft local housing plan they can still do so by email at [email protected]