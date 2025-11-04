Hucknall councillor launches campaign to clean up town's rubbish hotspots

Coun Darrington wants Ashfield Council to take more action to clean up hotpot rubbish and eyesore areas in Hucknall. Photo: Submitted

A Hucknall county councillor has launched a campaign to help clean up the town.

Coun Richard Darrington (Ref) is calling his action ‘Operation Raising The Standards’.

And he is calling on the the town’s 10 Ashfield district councillors – nine of whom are from the ruling Ashfield Independent party – to pull their socks up and start taking action in heeding residents’ concerns about areas of the town that are blighted by rubbish.

He said: “I’m getting emails from people all the time from people raising concerns about fly-tipping, rubbish left in front and back gardens, old mattresses, overflowing bin bags, and properties left uncared for with no intention of improvement.

Coun Darrington says the bins on Annesley Road are often overflowing and a prime example of a rubbish hotspot. Photo: Google

“Most of us take pride in where we live but a small number of households are letting our town down and causing upset to neighbours and I want to see something done about this.

"The trouble is, most of our district councillors seem to have vanished since they were elected and it’s a worry because it means there’s stuff being chucked my way and (fellow county councillors) Chris Adegoke (Ref) and John Wilmott’s (Ash Ind) way that aren’t really anything to do with us.

"But we’ve got an obligation to try and help, so we do.

"So I want those district councillors in Hucknall to raise their game again and us all to work together because we need to tidy up certain hotpsots in the town – and they are hotpsots, they look awful."

Coun Darrington gave overflowing bins on Annesley Road as one example of a hotspot he wanted to target as well as several housing hotspots – a number of whom are council tenants.

He continued: “These tenants want speaking to by the council, or whichever agency they are with and they want telling they cannot do this because it’s dragging people down and it’s not fair.

"One house can pull a whole street down and getting the town tidied would be a good Christmas present for it and it’s something positive for everyone.

Coun Wilmott provides the link between the county and district council as he represents Hucknall North on both.

He said: “We’re always committed to make the place look nice and if Coun Darrington or anyone in Hucknall, wants to ring us up and tell us where these hotspots are, we’ll get on to it straight away.

"I’ve always taken pride in the situation that when anybody rings me up, I get their concern sorted straight away, whether that’s as a district or a county councillor.”

Coun Wilmott also confirmed that he was looking into the roads situation in the town and would be putting forward priority roads to the council for improvement works.