Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall on both Ashfield District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council, is taking part in the firewalk to raise awareness of mental health issues and to encourage those affected to seek help and support.

Coun Waters has donated £500 to contribute to Muted - the men's mental health charity from his councillor divisional fund at the county council.

In addition, he is also being sponsored to take part in the challenge with all the proceeds going to the charity.

Coun Lee Waters (left) with Ian Hastings of the mental health charity Muted

The firewalk, is taking place at Hucknall Town FC on Thursday, June 16 ay 7pm and there is expected to be a large attendance to support all the participants.

Ian Hastings, of Muted, said ‘We really hope the event will help us, to provide support to the local community.

"We are so grateful to Hucknall Town FC, for hosting the firewalk and also Coun Waters for his kindness, and to the everyone that is supporting the event, coming to watch and those that have amazingly decided to do the walk.”

The event gets people talking about mental health which is so positive and can help anyone that’s struggling to accept they are not are their own and reaching out for help is okay.

The brave walkers have training beforehand to help them conquer fears and challenge negative thoughts and they take away so many great techniques to continue to do so in their everyday like.’

Coun Waters said: “There is a huge crisis in mental health, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic.

"In particular, men are less likely to openly talk about the issue, which is a reason for elevated rates of suicide and substance abuse, as well as lower rates of mental health service use.

“The team at Muted are a great bunch of people, who at some stage have struggled with mental health and want to help others that may be experiencing similar struggles.

"Muted support those going through hard times to help create awareness and dismiss stigmas.”