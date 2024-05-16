Hucknall councillor urges residents to take part in No Mow May
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ashfield Council is taking part in No Mow May this year to help enhance biodiversity across the district.
The No Mow May campaign, run by the conservation charity Plantlife, is designed to encourage people to not mow their lawns and green spaces throughout the month of May to allow wildflowers to grow to provide food for pollinators and insects.
During May, certain areas of grass in Hucknall are being left to grow long, including in Titchfield Park and parts of the A611 Hucknall bypass.
Grass that needs to be cut for safety reasons, such as corners of roads, will still be mown.
Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall Central on the council, said: “We are really proud to be supporting No Mow May this year.
"This is just one of the ways we will be increasing biodiversity in the district.
"The council is committed to enhancing our natural environment and reducing our carbon emission, No Mow May will help play a part in this.”
Signage will be installed in the areas of long grass to let residents know that it is being left on purpose.
Grass cutting is continuing on residential areas as normal.
The council has previously planted bee highways and wildflowers in Titchfield Park.
The longer grass will complement these initiatives by providing a rich tapestry of native wildflowers to support pollinators, insects, mammals, and birds.