Hucknall councillor wants to give town's Saturday market a shot in the arm

Hucknall councillor Richard Darrington (Ref) is continuing his bid to boost the town’s economy and outlook by turning his attention to the Saturday market.

Coun Darrington, who is already promoting local businesses each week with his voucher scheme, has now announced that he will be funding 10 free market stalls for any speculative traders interested in taking a pitch in Hucknall on Saturday, September 13.

He said: “Our Satuday market has dwindled down somewhat over the past few months and so I feel obliged to try and do something about it and put some life back into it.

"This is about giving our high street a boost, encouraging more visitors to come to Hucknall and seeing if we can grow the market again.

Coun Richard Darrington is offering 10 free stalls to prospective traders at Hucknall Market on September 13. Photo: Submitted

"I don’t know if it will work but if we don’t try, we’ll never know.

“If you, a friend or a family member are a trader and would like to give Hucknall Market a go, please get in touch.

"Let’s give Hucknall Market and high street the push it deserves.”

Anyone interested in applying for a free stall on September 13 should contact Coun Darrington on 07985 682467 or email [email protected]