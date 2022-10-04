Hucknall couple scale the heights of Ben Nevis on epic charity climb

Darryl and Sylvia Claypole, together with their friend Ian Spencer, took part in the Ben Nevis challenge, aiming to raise £2,000 in total for the Brain Tumour Research charity.

The pair are supporting the charity after their son Tom, 40, was diagnosed with a serious brain tumour last year.

Already this year, Darryl has raised almost £10,000 for the charity with a static bike ride challenge in July covering the distance between John O’Groats and Land’s End.

Darryl and Sylvia Claypole and friends have completed their epic climb of Ben Nevis

Sylvia has also undertaken a wing walk challenge in recent weeks and now they have conquered Britain’s highest peak.

Posting on his Facebook page, Darryl said: “I'd like to thank Ailsa and Chris from Maximum Adventure who were our guides all throughout the challenge.

"I'd also like to thank Vicky and Hayley who we met during the challenge and kindly donated.

Sylvia and Darryl Claypole and friend and fellow climber Ian Spencer (right) at the summit of Ben Nevis

I'd also like to thank everyone else who has donated so far as you all know how much it means to myself and Sylvia.

"We appreciate every penny that is donated.”

Darryl and Sylvia's son Tom was diagnosed with a grade four glioblastoma brain tumour in August 2021 and has since undergone chemotherapy and six months of radiotherapy.

Prior to the Ben Nevis climb, Darryl said: “People under 40-years-old are more susceptible to brain tumours.

"Therefore, we are undertaking numerous challenges to aid, assist and raise awareness for the Brain Tumour Research charity and do our part in helping fight this disease.”