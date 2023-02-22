Hucknall dementia support group gets £2,500 grant from Co-op community fund

Heydays Activity Hub CIC meets three times a week at St John’s Church Community Hall on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 1.30pm.

It has been awarded £2,500 which it will put towards continuing to provide support for dementia sufferers, including room hire for mental and physical stimulation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The award is from the Co-op’s Community Dividend Fund and is part of an overall handout of £43,230 to 31 charities and good causes across a number of counties.

Heydays Activity Hub meets three times a week at St John's Community Hall in Hucknall. Photo: Google

As part of the fund, Central Co-op members can apply for between £100 to £5,000 to support all manner of projects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as the Hucknall project, two other Nottinghamshire projects also received grants with £1,000 going to Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Refugee Forum and £860 to Support Through Sport Youth CIC, Nottingham.