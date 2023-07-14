Hucknall demolition firm wins award double at the Midlands Family Business Awards

Total Reclaims Demolition, which began trading in 1993, won the public vote by topping the People’s Choice category in the annual award ceremony and managing director Melvyn Cross, son of the firm’s founder, secured his team’s second award by winning Director of the Year.

Speaking after the double award win, Melvyn said: “I’m totally blown away. It would be such an honour to have been named Director of the Year in any year, but to come as it has on the firm’s 30th birthday is just amazing.

“Of course, winning that kind of award could not happen unless you are surrounded by an exceptional team – and so I have 90 other people in the company to thank for making this possible.

Total Reclaims Demolition won the People’s Choice category at the Midlands Family Business Awards (Photo by Total Reclaims Demolition)

“The fact that Total Reclaims Demolition also won the People’s Choice Award speaks volumes about the wonderful values and attitude of every single member of my team. They smashed it.”

All award entrants are automatically entered into the People’s Choice Award and the winner is voted for by the award attendees rather than the official judging panel.

Members of Melvyn’s family account for around 45 per cent of the firm’s total workforce and many of the remaining staff members are either relatives of those family members, close and trusted friends or keen young apprentices.

Total Reclaim Demolition’s managing director, Melvyn Cross, also won Director of the Year (Photo by Total Reclaims Demolition)

He said: “Family values are as important as ever, particularly in our 30th year.

“And our long-running success is testament to the hard work, loyalty and dedication of all involved in the business.

“As we celebrate our 30th year in business, we would like to express our gratitude to all our loyal customers, partners and employees for their trust and support.

"They are the reason we strive to deliver excellence in every project we undertake.”

The awards are organised by The Wilson Organisation.

