Hucknall: Developers claim 3,000 homes plan for Whyburn will 'enhance the town'

Developers behind the proposals to build 3,000 new homes on Whyburn Farm have reacted to the initial public backlash by saying the development would ‘enhance the town’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bloor Homes and Peveril Homes had opened a consultation into the proposals – to immediate anger from Hucknall residents and politicians alike because it would mean destroying more green belt land.

The developers said they would be listening carefully to all feedback – but those opposed to the plans only want one outcome which is the plans scrapped for good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The backlash has been led by campaign group Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development, who have already successfully had Whyburn and Misk Hills removed from the draft local plan.

Developers say their plans for 3,000 new homes on Whyburn will 'enhance the town'. Photo: Google

Meanwhile, local councillors from all political parties have all publicly declared their opposition to the proposals, as has the town's Labour MP Michelle Welsh, who is campaigning to have Whyburn and Misk Hills given country park status, so ensuring they cannot be targeted by developers.

All those opposed to the plans say the same thing – that not only would this mean loss of green belt but that the town's infrastructure is already straining at the seams and with another huge housing development at Top Wighay Farm already underway, Hucknall simply cannot take any more housing. Added to that is the ongoing process to get Ashfield Council’s draft local plan signed off which, when it is, would mean Whyburn is no longer an option.

Your Dispatch contacted the developers behind the proposals and put these points to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In reply, Bloor Homes and Peveril Homes said they wouldn’t comment on the local plan process.

In a joint statement, they said: “Bloor Homes and Peveril Homes are committed to delivering a landscape-led, sustainable development that not only supports the long-term future of the town but enhances it.

“We have launched a public consultation on the proposals for a new sustainable community in Hucknall.

"We will be listening carefully to local feedback and will continue working closely with residents, stakeholders and Ashfield Council to ensure the Whyburn proposals reflect the character, priorities, and aspirations of the community.”