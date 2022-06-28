Hucknall dog-walker has 'magic' start to wedding day thanks to four-legged clients

As reported by the Dispatch last week, Amanda Thoelen, 50, who has run Pooches Dog Walking and Home Boarding on Watnall Road for the past seven years, planned an extra-special opening to her big day.

For she extended an invite to those who use her business to pop along and celebrate the occasion.

And many took up the challenge, as our photos shows, packing the garden of Amanda’s neighbour – giving enough distance to protect her dress from excited paws – before she headed off to the ceremony.

Amanda Thoelen starting off her wedding day in style

Some of the pooches even dressed for the occasion, sporting bow-ties.

The turnout put a smile on the face of Amanda and the rest of the bridal party as she headed off to the wedding venue, Eastwood Hall.

There she married Matt in a ceremony packed with friends and family.

Speaking to the Dispatch just days before her marriage, Amanda said: “I had to have them (the dogs) as part of my day though, because they are my job.

"Every day I walk 20 dogs, on Misk Hills, at Papplewick or Titchfield Park or wherever around Hucknall.

"All the dogs are based in Hucknall and I started the business seven years ago and it’s proved a real success.