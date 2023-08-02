News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Which Hucknall bars are top of your list?Which Hucknall bars are top of your list?
Which Hucknall bars are top of your list?

Hucknall drinkers name 11 the best bars in town

Hucknall is blessed with many different pubs and bars to enjoy a drink in with family and friends.
By John Smith
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 14:21 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 15:16 BST

But which bars are the ones Hucknall drinkers like the most?

We asked you to name your favourite bars in the town – and these are the 11 that scooped up the most votes.

Is your favourite on the list?

The popular pub on Baker Street has been a consistent award-winner in recent years. Photo: Google

1. Byron's Rest

The popular pub on Baker Street has been a consistent award-winner in recent years. Photo: Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This High Street venue opened earlier this year and has quickly become a popular choice for many

2. Liquid Lounge

This High Street venue opened earlier this year and has quickly become a popular choice for many Photo: John Smith

Photo Sales
Drinkers say this Watnall Road venue is a great place to meet up. Photo: Google

3. Baker & Bear

Drinkers say this Watnall Road venue is a great place to meet up. Photo: Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Drinkers love the quirkiness - and the pizza - at this High Street bar. Photo: Facebook

4. Cowshed

Drinkers love the quirkiness - and the pizza - at this High Street bar. Photo: Facebook Photo: Facebook

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Hucknall