Leisure operator Everyone Active has been appointed by Ashfield Council as the operator for the Jamie Brough Pavilion and the football pitches at Papplewick Green in Hucknall.

The council decided to appoint an operator – which already runs Hucknall Leisure Centre – to run for the building and pitches, increase the range of activities provided at the site and provide more value to the local community.

Everyone Active is being askes to provide leisure and community services and a health hub which will include:

• Increased pitch hire and use of the facility by local football clubs

• Improved community health and wellbeing

• Balanced, award-winning, innovative, digital activity programmes/classes

• Investment to reduce carbon and utility consumption.

In order to maximise usable space within the building, two of the changing rooms will be converted into a studio space which will be used by to run activities and classes.

Space within the building will also be available for people to hire.

Coun Chris Huskinson (Ash Ind), executive lead for leisure, health and wellbeing, said: “We are excited to be able to increase the opportunities for Hucknall residents to participate in sports and wellbeing activities.

"Everyone Active do a fantastic job at all three of our leisure centres, so we know we are in safe hands.

"Providing access to high-quality, modern sports and leisure facilities is one of the council’s top priorities and this is just another way that we are ensuring that we can deliver this.”

The Active Lifestyles team, which works across the district, will be located at the site and Sports Gateway footballing academy will continue to be based there for training and matches.

There will be a formal opening of the building in January when the new facilities are completed.

The site will be managed through the existing contract Everyone Active already has to run the leisure centres in Hucknall, Sutton and Kirkby.

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: "The health and wellbeing of the local community is our number one priority and we are really pleased to be given the opportunity to build further on that at this site.