The page Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development was started by town resident Jemma Chambers after news emerged last week of the plans to dump 3,000 new homes on the site – which is opposite the Top Wighay Farm site that is already being developed.

And Jemma said she was astonished at how quickly people had flocked to the page and supported it.

She said: “I initially started it a week ago and invited a few friends and people just kept sharing and sharing.

Campaigners want plans to build 3,000 homes on green belt land at Whyburn Farm stopped

"I started the page for people to come together to share ideas and stories and get support and it’s kind of evolved into a campaign for like-minded people want to make their voices heard.

"I live pretty much in the middle of Whyburn Lane and I walk my dogs around the area daily.

"All I have to do look out of my window and I always see families, young people, the elderly, cyclists, horse riders, dog walkers and just so many people using the space.

"It’s beautiful and every single one of those people also sees wildlife every time they go out there.

“For some people, this is the only place they can go to get some exercise and breathe in fresh air – where are they going to go when it’s gone?

"This piece of land is the one remaining ‘lung’ for Hucknall as it were after Top Wighay Farm was lost to development and we have got to keep it as it is."People’s mental health, as much as physical health, has suffered during the last 18 months with the pandemic and we need places like this to go to.

"And yet they want to build all these houses on here with no infrastructure to support them.

"Where are the doctors for all these houses which is going to increase the population of Hucknall by 25 per cent? It’s madness.

From initial beginnings, the group now has photographs – notably of wildlife that lives there, such as hares – campaign posters and pdf files for people to download and share.

Many people have also added their support in the comments and said why they want to see the green space retained.

Kay Dabbs wrote: “We walk up Misk Hills regularly, it's a beautiful place on our doorstep. This application needs to be stopped.”

Elsie Nicholls said: “This belongs to the residents of Hucknall, don’t let them steal all our green belt. We need to protect the wildlife at all costs.”

And Bazil Thebikeman posted: “1,500 members in one week shows the strength of feeling against this idiotic plan.”

Petitions are now being started against the development and the group is also encouraging members to write to both the council and Hucknall MP Mark Spencer to voice their concerns.

Some members have also suggested events such as a mass ramble at the site.