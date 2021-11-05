Hucknall film maker over the moon after world premiere night of his award-winning documentary at town's Arc Cinema is a huge success

Haresh Sood (left) with Shiwani and Ajay Arora at the premiere

Haresh Sood’s documentary, My Niece’s Big Fat Delhi Wedding, follows him and his family’s journey to India for a family wedding.

Haresh was inspired to make the film after seeing the movie Monsoon Wedding, which came out in 2001.

And his film has now major attracted international attention and interest and has been shown at 50 festivals around the world and been nominated for some 30 awards.

And the Arc Cinema pulled out all the stops for the big red carpet premiere night of the film in Hucknall with Bollywood dancers, Indian drummers and Indian street food creating a colourful carnival atmosphere for all the guests who came.

He said: “It was just so memorable, so colourful and with it being Diwali as well, it was just a lovey start to the weekend.

"It was more than I could have hoped it would be, I’m quite overwhelmed.

"Who would have thought that Harry from Hucknall would be having a premiere in the town of his film that has been shown around the world.

Cinema manager Mark Gallagher donned a turban as part of the night

"The High Sheriff of Nottingham came and he said some lovely words and Colin Pont, who is a film director on the film degree course I did also came and told the story of how when I went to be interviewed by him for the course, it ended up being the other way round and he got interviewed by me, which was quite funny."

Haresh also said one of the best things about the night was the 75 per cent of those who attended were non-Indian and the event was a real incentive to introduce the Indian culture further into Hucknall.

He continued: “The acceptance I’ve had in Hucknall is one of the best I’ve ever had in anywhere I’ve lived in, the Hucknall people have really embraced the Indian culture and I’ve been getting texts from people saying how the night and the film educated them.

"It was beautiful to see people getting involved in a new culture for them and the Hucknall folk in particular I really want to thank for their support.

Deanne Taylor, of Smalley's Solicitors, welcomes Dr Harminder Dua CBE, High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire

There are further showings of the film on Saturday, November 6 at 11am and 8.25pm and there will be Q&A sessions after that.

And Haresh will also be talking about his next film – which ties in with the current campaign to save Hucknall green belt land at Whyburn Farm.

He said: “I am a barrister by trade and a lot of people have been coming up to me asking how I can help with the campaign to save Whyburn Farm.

"In my new documentary, we are shooting a scene on the green belt which embraces the beauty of Whyburn Farm and I am passionate about the preservation of the countryside and that is touched upon in my new documentary.

Cinema boss Mark Gallagher greets Haresh Sood as he arrives for the event

"So I am happy to extend the Q&A sessions to talk to Hucknall folk about how I can help them on a legal level and also through the new film itself as well.

To get tickets for the Saturday showings, click here.