Hucknall firefighters again calling on the people of the town to help support the food bank this Christmas.

Once again, firefighters are running their 12 Days of Christmas campaign where they collect food and donations from around the town to give to the food bank on Vine Terrace.

In addition, they are also looking for donations of selection boxes to give to children’s wards at Nottinghamshire hospitals and the CDC at City Hospital.

The campaign starts on November 24 and a guide to what to put in your bag each day is available on the Hucknall Fire Station Facebook page at facebook.com/HucknallFireStation

Hucknall firefighters are launching their 12 days of Christmas campaign again this month. Photo: Submitted

Posting on the page, Hucknall firefighters said: “To help the Hucknall food bank build its stock and get enough food and essentials for individuals and families over Christmas and the winter months we have again devised a 12 days of Christmas scheme.

"Don’t worry if you can’t get your hands on everything on the guide, simply replace it with something else, or even make up your own – anything is better than nothing.

"If the 12 days donation is a stretch for you, but you still want to spread a little magic, we are also looking for donations of selection boxes as we to deliver to Nottinghamshire’s children’s wards and the CDC at City Hospital.

"A single £1 selection box will put a massive smile on a child’s face.”

Firefighters will collect from schools and nurseries on December 6 and all other locations on December 7.

They continued: “We will not be able to give out specific times for collection but if you have a specific place you are leaving your donations if you are going to be out, just let us know.

If this is something you want to get involved with, either again or are new to this, simply drop us a private message via Facebook with your address and we will add you to our list.

"We know not everyone has Facebook so please feel free to give one of our firefighters a call on 07388 907155 qnd if there is no answer, feel free to leave your name and address and we will add you to our list.

“Thank you in advance for your amazing support and generosity for your local community – you are the real heroes.”