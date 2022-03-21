Hucknall firefighters tackled blaze where 91-year-old man died

Investigations into the fire by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue have already started.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call in the early hours of Saturday, March 19 to a house on fire on Greenholme Close.

Firefighters from Hucknall, Mansfield, Alfreton, Arnold, and Chesterfield fire stations responded to the call. A 91-year-old man was found by firefighters in the property and later declared deceased at the scene. No one else was involved.

A fire investigation is currently taking place to investigate the cause.

Area manager Andy Macey said: “We would like to send our most sincere condolences to the family during this very sad time, and to our partners for their assistance at this incident.

“It is a sad reminder to all of us about the devastating consequences of fire. I would urge everyone to check they have working smoke alarms and know what to do in the event of a fire. If you have any concerns about your own safety or that of someone you know, you may be eligible for a free Safe and Well visit.”