Hucknall firefighters urge people to stay fire-safe this Christmas

Hucknall firefighters are reminding people to make sure they take care to avoid festive fire misery this Christmas.

Candles cause 850 accidental fires in the home every year in England, said one of a team of six firefighters who visited the latest meeting of Hucknall's Breathe Easy group.

Among tips they gave were to put candles out when you leave a room and make sure they are completely out at night.

People are also advised to check that fairy lights are in good working order and always unplug them before going to bed.

Christmas candles are lovely - but make sure you put them fully out afterwards. Photo: Other

In addtional never overload electrical sockets.

In the kitchen, the advice is to keep looking while you're cooking and don't get distracted.

And keep kitchen appliances clean to prevent a build-up of crumbs, fat and grease, which can easily catch fire.

Breathe Easy Hucknall, is a self-help group that meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month at The Grove United Reform Church, Farleys Grove, off Farley Lane.

For details, visit asthmaandlung.org.uk/help/support-network/hucknall-asthma-lung-uk-support-group