Hucknall fireworks display is back with a bang at new home this month

Hucknall Funfair and Fireworks 2025 is back this month and this year will be at a new venue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Hucknall-based Dynamitre Fireworks, the events have previously taken place at the Engine Rooms at the Rolls-Royce site on Watnall Road.

But this year, the event has moved to the Leen Valley Golf Centre on Wigwam Lane and will take place on Sunday, October 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Nicholls, from Dynamite Fireworks, said: “We've had to adjust the event slightly to ensure we can continue to deliver a safe and memorable night, our highlight being the massive spectacular pyro-musical fireworks display that we have become famous for miles around.

Hucknall Fireworks and Funfair is back this month and moving to Leen Valley Golf Centre. Photo: Submitted

“Leen Valley Golf Centre is in central Hucknall and is only a five-minute walk from the town bus stops, tram stops and railway station.

“And there’s plenty of town centre parking available too.”

As well as the main fireworks display, attractions on the night will include funfair rides and stalls, food stalls, a glow stall and fully licensed and stocked bars that will be open until late.

Gates open at 5.30pm and pre-sale tickets priced £7 for adults, £4 for children and £20 for a family of two adults and two children are available now at ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/jzqdnlremnmx Tim added: “Please no sparklers on site for health and safety reasons, we need to preserve a safe environment in the surrounding area. “This is really not one to miss after the huge successes of previous years, so get your tickets now.” Visitors are warned there is no general parking on the site and are asked to please be considerate when parking in nearby local roads, industrial areas and the town centre.