Police and Ashfield Council staff will be available for a chat at a meet-and-greet session on Hucknall High Street on Tuesday, July 4 between 11am and 2pm as part of National ASB week.

Every weekend, police community support officers (PCSOs) are working across the district in partnership with the council to patrol known ASB hotspots, work to resolve community disputes and react to reported issues such as underage drinking and noise complaints.

Insp Jon Hewitt, district commander for Ashfield, said: “The idea of these patrols is to provide a visible presence in community, with the same pairings building stronger, more trusting relationships with residents in the areas they serve.

Police and community support officers will be on hand to chat to Hucknall folk about ASB issues this Tuesday

“The meet-and-greet sessions we are holding this week are an extension to that ethos, and I encourage anyone who is able to come and talk to us.

“Neighbourhood policing is not all about chasing criminals and locking people up – it’s also about addressing all the other issues that negatively impact people’s lives.

“So, whilst many incidents of ASB may not amount to a criminal offence and won’t lead to prosecutions, we still want to hear about them and will do what we can to address them.”

ASB can target a specific individual or group, can cause trouble, annoyance or suffering to communities, and can also affect the wider environment.