News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’

Hucknall folk invited to talk ASB issues at police event in town

Members of the public in Hucknall are being invited to learn more about the police response to anti-social behaviour (ASB) and to share their concerns with officers.
By John Smith
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 16:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 16:53 BST

Police and Ashfield Council staff will be available for a chat at a meet-and-greet session on Hucknall High Street on Tuesday, July 4 between 11am and 2pm as part of National ASB week.

Every weekend, police community support officers (PCSOs) are working across the district in partnership with the council to patrol known ASB hotspots, work to resolve community disputes and react to reported issues such as underage drinking and noise complaints.

Insp Jon Hewitt, district commander for Ashfield, said: “The idea of these patrols is to provide a visible presence in community, with the same pairings building stronger, more trusting relationships with residents in the areas they serve.

Police and community support officers will be on hand to chat to Hucknall folk about ASB issues this TuesdayPolice and community support officers will be on hand to chat to Hucknall folk about ASB issues this Tuesday
Police and community support officers will be on hand to chat to Hucknall folk about ASB issues this Tuesday
Most Popular

“The meet-and-greet sessions we are holding this week are an extension to that ethos, and I encourage anyone who is able to come and talk to us.

Read More
Windows smashed by vandals on camper van horse box

We are well aware of the impact ASB can have on residents’ lives and I want people to know that these issues also matter to us.

“Neighbourhood policing is not all about chasing criminals and locking people up – it’s also about addressing all the other issues that negatively impact people’s lives.

“So, whilst many incidents of ASB may not amount to a criminal offence and won’t lead to prosecutions, we still want to hear about them and will do what we can to address them.”

ASB can target a specific individual or group, can cause trouble, annoyance or suffering to communities, and can also affect the wider environment.

Residents are encouraged to report it by calling 101 or using the live chat function on the Nottinghamshire Police website.