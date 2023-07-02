Hucknall folk invited to talk ASB issues at police event in town
Police and Ashfield Council staff will be available for a chat at a meet-and-greet session on Hucknall High Street on Tuesday, July 4 between 11am and 2pm as part of National ASB week.
Every weekend, police community support officers (PCSOs) are working across the district in partnership with the council to patrol known ASB hotspots, work to resolve community disputes and react to reported issues such as underage drinking and noise complaints.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Insp Jon Hewitt, district commander for Ashfield, said: “The idea of these patrols is to provide a visible presence in community, with the same pairings building stronger, more trusting relationships with residents in the areas they serve.
“The meet-and-greet sessions we are holding this week are an extension to that ethos, and I encourage anyone who is able to come and talk to us.
“We are well aware of the impact ASB can have on residents’ lives and I want people to know that these issues also matter to us.
“Neighbourhood policing is not all about chasing criminals and locking people up – it’s also about addressing all the other issues that negatively impact people’s lives.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“So, whilst many incidents of ASB may not amount to a criminal offence and won’t lead to prosecutions, we still want to hear about them and will do what we can to address them.”
ASB can target a specific individual or group, can cause trouble, annoyance or suffering to communities, and can also affect the wider environment.
Residents are encouraged to report it by calling 101 or using the live chat function on the Nottinghamshire Police website.