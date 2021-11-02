Hucknall Food and Drink Festival back in weeks offering everything from Italian desserts to Yorkie pud wraps

The festival will be taking over Hucknall High Street on Sunday, November 21 from 10am to 4pm, and follows on from the highly successful summer food festival held earlier this year.

And among the treats people can except on the menu are speciality burgers; gift-wrapped wine, arancini, cannoli and Sicilian desserts; savoury Asian crepes; authentic Neapolitan pizza, doughnuts and brownies; stuffed cookie cups and cookie pizzas; chutneys, jams, pesto and sauces; nuts, olives and baklava; cheese dogs, Yorkshire pudding wraps and hot steak rolls; handmade pies; sweets and chocolate-covered strawberries; handmade cheese; herbs and spices; beers and vodka; bread, cakes and tarts; Jamaican, Indian, Turkish, Russian food and much more besides.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Ashfield District Council leader, said “We were overwhelmed with the support that Hucknall showed for the first food & drink festival.

The summer festival attracted a big crowd

"More than 4,000 people attended the event and almost all traders sold out within a few hours, which demonstrates the quality of the goods on offer.”

Coun Samantha Deakin (Ash Ind) added: "Save the date, November 21 in your diaries and we look forward to seeing you down there.

"It was so, so good last time, let’s double it this time.”