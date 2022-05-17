Yvonne Campbell, food bank manager, posted on its Facebook page: “Many of you like to know what we are short of at the food bank.

"This is what we need at the moment: Frey Bentos pies, milk, biscuits, tinned meat and fruit, potatoes, noodles, oil, toilet paper and custard.”

Any donations can be dropped off at the food bank which is based at the Under One Roof community resource centre on Vine Terrace.

Hucknall food bank is looking for more stock donations to help support local people

Several businesses such as supermarkets also have collection points for the food bank.