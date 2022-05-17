Hucknall food bank needs your help to stock up with these items

Hucknall food bank is appealing to the public for more donations of items so it can keep supporting people in the town.

By John Smith
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 9:22 am
Updated Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 9:22 am

Yvonne Campbell, food bank manager, posted on its Facebook page: “Many of you like to know what we are short of at the food bank.

"This is what we need at the moment: Frey Bentos pies, milk, biscuits, tinned meat and fruit, potatoes, noodles, oil, toilet paper and custard.”

Any donations can be dropped off at the food bank which is based at the Under One Roof community resource centre on Vine Terrace.

Hucknall food bank is looking for more stock donations to help support local people

Several businesses such as supermarkets also have collection points for the food bank.

For more details on how to help the food bank or get involved with it, visit the Facebook page here.

Read More

Read More
Hucknall weight loss group celebrates 300lb lost with £300 gain for the food ban...
HucknallFacebook