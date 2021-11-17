Hucknall food festival is back with a feast of tasty treats and flavours on the menu

Ashfield District Council, with partners Discover Ashfield and Lincoln Green Brewery,

is hosting the festival this on Sunday, November 21 from 10am to 4pm.

More than 25 stalls are lined up, selling a variety of artisan food, drinks, produce and gifts, with many of the popular traders from the first festival returning.

The Food & Drink Festival returns to Hucknall this weekend

New traders for this event include Blondie Brownie, Chillibobs, Spicee, RD Catering and Heart of Sicily.

There will be food gifts available from Personalise-it-4-me who offer personalised

laser engraved gifts and gift wrapped wines from Pretty Screwed.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, said “We were overwhelmed with the support that Hucknall showed for the first festival.

"More than 4,000 people attended the event and almost all traders sold out within a few hours which demonstrates the quality of the goods on offer.

“The upcoming festival will be following a summer of fantastic free events that the council organised this year.

"We take pride in hosting free community events that the whole family can enjoy, and the Welcome Back Fund has allowed us to do this again.