The Arc Cinema in Hucknall is offering people the chance to enjoy the movies for a popcorn price this weekend as it takes part in National Cinema Day.

This year’s event takes place on Saturday, August 31 and the Arc Cinema in Hucknall will be one of 630 venues across the UK taking part.

On the day, cinema tickets will be available to all customers from as little as just £4.

Kelly Golding, general manager at the Arc, said: “We’re delighted to invite our community to enjoy National Cinema Day.

The Arc Cinema in Hucknall is taking part in National Cinema Day this weekend. Photo: Photel Media

"With £4 tickets for all films, it’s the perfect opportunity to experience our updated facilities and the magic of the big screen.

"We can’t wait to welcome you.”

Film times for the week (Friday, August 30 to Thursday, September 5 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):

Alien Romulus (15): Fri 18:10, 20:20; Sat 15:15, 20:40; Sun 20:30; Mon & Tue 17:35, 20:30; Wed & Thu 17:30, 20:10.

Andre Rieu’s 2024 Maastricht Concert (PG): Sat 15:00, 17:00; Sun 15:00, 16:30.

Blink Twice (15): Fri-Tue 17:50; Wed 15:00. 17:45; Thu 17:45.

Deadpool & Wolverine (15): Fri 14:45, 17:30, 20:15; Sat 14:00, 20:20; Sun & Tue 20:15; Mon 14:45, 20:15; Wed & Thu 15:00, 20.10.

Despicable Me 4 (U): Fri, Mon & Tue 11:00, 12:15, 13:20, 15:35; Sat 10:20, 12:35, 12:50, 14:50; Sun 10:45, 13:10, 15:30; Wed & Thu 15:45, 18:00

Harold and the Purple Crayon (PG): Fri, Mon & Tue 13:20; Sat 11:30; Sun 11:00;

Inside Out 2 (U): Fri 12:45; Sat, Mon & Tue 10:45, 13:05; Sun 11:00, 13:15.

It Ends With Us (15): Fri & Tue 15:25, 17:35; Sat 17:05, 19:55; Sun 19:00; Mon 15:20, 17:35, 18:00, 20:10; Wed 15:15, 20:10; Thu 15:10, 17:50, 20:10.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (PG): Fri 10:45; Sun, Mon & Tue 13:00.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (12A): Fri 20:15; Sun 13:30; Tue 14:30

The Crow (18): Fri 15:00, 20:45; Sat 21:00; Sun 18:00; Mon 15:00, 20:40; Tue 15:00, 20:30; Wed 18:00, 20:30; Thu 20:30.

The Italian Job (55th Anniversary) (PG): Sun 15:35; Tue 18:15.

The Terminator (40th Anniversary) (18): Sat 18:35; Sun 20:05; Tue 20:10.

The Garfield Movie (U): Sat 10:30

Kids Club: The Garfield Movie (U): Fri & Sun-Tue 11:00.

Silver Screen: The Italian Job (55th Anniversary) (PG): Thu 15:00.