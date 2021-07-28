Hucknall girl cutting hair for charity after being inspired by young cancer patient

Ten year-old Brooke Wylie, who attends Holgate Primary School, has never had her hair cut before.

But she will now be losing her long locks and donating them to the Little Princess Trust charity, which supplies free real-hair wigs children and young people who have lost their hair through cancer.

Her mum Kay said: “She met a young girl in the Hucknall area who had cancer and it made her quite sad and want to do this for the Little Princess Trust.

Brooke Wylie is cutting her hair next month to help the Little Princess Trust

"She saw this girl on the park and talked to her and then came back home and said she wanted to cut her hair off to make a wig for this little girl.

"Obviously, it won’t be for that girl because they can’t tell you which people the wigs go to.

"But it will help support the charity and that’s the main thing.

"It’s just like Brooke to do something like this, she’s so kind-hearted and caring and always looking out for others.

Brooke's hair runs right down the length of her back

“I’m so proud of her.

"I like how kind and thoughtful she’s being and it’s lovely that she wants to do this to help this little girl and others like her.”

The big date for the haircut is August 22 and Brooke will be having a small party as part of the event and also streaming the cut live on Facebook.

To support Brooke and donate, click here.