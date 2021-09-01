Hucknall girl's first ever haircut raises more than £500 for cancer charity

Brooke Wylie,10, who attends Holgate Primary School, was inspired to cut her hair for the first time ever and donate her locks to the Little Princess Trust after talking to a little girl suffering with cancer.

At a special haircut party with family and friends, Brooke had 14.5 inches of hair cut off.

Kayleigh Wylie, her mum, said: “We’d like to thank everyone who supported Brooke and donated to the cause and Emma-Louise Donaldson who cut Brooke’s hair.

Brooke Wylie shows off her new style with hairdresser Emma-Louise Donaldson