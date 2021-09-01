Hucknall girl's first ever haircut raises more than £500 for cancer charity
A young girl from Hucknall has raised more than £500 for a charity that supplies free real-hair wigs children and young people who have lost their hair through cancer.
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 9:30 am
Updated
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 9:31 am
Brooke Wylie,10, who attends Holgate Primary School, was inspired to cut her hair for the first time ever and donate her locks to the Little Princess Trust after talking to a little girl suffering with cancer.
At a special haircut party with family and friends, Brooke had 14.5 inches of hair cut off.
Kayleigh Wylie, her mum, said: “We’d like to thank everyone who supported Brooke and donated to the cause and Emma-Louise Donaldson who cut Brooke’s hair.
"She was absolutely amazing and so patient with Brooke, who loves her new style.”