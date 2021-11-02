Hucknall green belt campaign group founder so grateful to supporters after 15,000 leaflets are handed out around the town

Jemma Chambers founded the group Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development to oppose Ashfield District Council’s controversial draft local plan that includes proposals to build 3,000 new homes on green belt land at Whyburn Farm.

The public backlash has been huge with a protest meeting in the town last month that was packed to the rafters and now a leafletting campaign that has reached almost the whole town, thanks to the determined efforts of campaign group members with nearly 60 people treading the streets of the town to deliver leaflets to every home.

The Facebook group itself now has more than 4,000 members.

Campaigners are fighting to save green belt land from development

And Jemma says the way the town and the group members have pulled together so much reflects just how important the cause is to them all.

She said: “It is a phenomenal amount of leaflets delivered.

"We originally had 5,000 and more and more people kept saying they wanted some for around where they lived so we kept printing off more and eventually we’ve sent out 15,000 so we should have hit all the houses in Hucknall.

"The people who have done this have been amazing.

"We put out a message on Facebook asking for help and we expected to get about five or 10 so to get nearly 60 people, not just come forward, but actually put their money where their mouth is and help with distribution was brilliant.

"Two of our members, Daniel and Sally Nightingale, and their children, have clocked up 15 miles delivering leaflets and there are others who have worked so hard as well.

"I just want to thank them all so much for their efforts and it really shows the strength of feeling in Hucknall about this.

"What I love about it is that we’ve now got more than 4,000 people on the Facebook group now and people are willing to take action to stop this disaster.

"It’s not just people liking a Facebook page, it’s people who are ready to take action too.”