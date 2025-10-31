Hucknall green belt campaigner criticises 'lip service' meeting with developers

Whyburn campaigner Jemma Chambers felt her meeting with developers was little more than 'box ticking'. Photo: Submitted

A Hucknall green belt campaigner has described a meeting with developers wanting to build on Whyburn Farm as little more than ‘lip service’ and ‘box ticking’.

Jemma Chambers, founder of Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development (HAWFD), spoke to representatives from Bloor Homes and Peveril Homes – but felt it made little difference to the intentions of the developers.

She said: “They listened, they didn’t interrupt, they didn’t argue but at the same time they gave their point of view and I’m not an idiot, I told them on the call, the reason they had me on there was not to change what they were going to do but just to say they had spoken to me, just to tick that box.”

Back in July, Bloor Homes and Peveril Homes have begun consulting on their proposals to build 3,000 new homes at Whyburn Farm, which HAWFD have been fighting to protect since 2021, saying it would put even more strain on Hucknall’s already creaking infrastructure that is struggling to cope at the moment, especially with the huge Top Wighay development also now underway.

At the same time, a separate developer wants to build 100 new homes on land off Common Lane at Misk Hills.

Ashfield Council again rejected those plans for a third time last month and the developer has now appealed that decision to the Government Planning Inspectorate.

Jemma continued: “They asked me what they could do to improve the plans and I said they should scrap them completely but we know they’re not going to do that.

"So I asked them to look at themselves over this.

"I said ‘when you go to bed at night, when you put this into planning, it’s greedy, you’re just looking at the money side of it but I implore you to think about the people who live in Hucknall and are going to be affected by this.

“The people on that call aren’t going to be affected, they’ll just get a big fat commission cheque, but we residents will be the ones left to live with and I wanted them to think about that when they put their planning application in.

"Whether they will or not, I don’t know.

"I told them, they were paying lip service, I don’t see there will be any change off the back of what I’ve told them – if there is, I’ll be pleasantly surprised.

"But I’m under no illusion that I was there to tick a box – but at the same time you’ve got to tick that box or they will say ‘we gave you the opportunity and you didn’t take it’.”

At this stage, no formal application has been submitted for Whyburn and town MP Michelle Welsh (Lab) is still pursuing the possibility of getting both Whyburn and Misk Hills declared a country park, which would mean neither could be built on.

But to do that, the council would need to purchase the land from the developers and Hucknall councillors have already conceded that is financially impossible for the council and has called on the Government for help.

But that would fly in the face of the Government’s election pledge last year to build more houses – increasing the pressure on sites like Whyburn.

All the while, because Ashfield has no local plan, Whyburn and Misk Hills remain vulnerable and residents’ remain fearful that any development would not only remove precious green belt.

Jemma continued: “All we can do for now is wait for the planning application to be submitted.

"And in the meantime, I will continue to work with Michelle Welsh on trying to get the area made a country park.”

A spokesperson for Bloor Homes and Peveril Homes said: “Bloor Homes and Peveril Homes understand that proposals of this scale can generate strong feelings, and we genuinely value the input of residents and community representatives, including Jemma Chambers, who we recently met with to hear her views directly.

“We want to be clear that our engagement is not a box-ticking exercise – it’s an important part of shaping our plans in response to local feedback.

"Earlier this autumn, we sent information about the consultation to more than 17,000 households across Hucknall and have since received over 1,000 pieces of feedback, which we are carefully reviewing.

“We appreciate everyone who has taken the time to share their views, and we’ll keep engaging constructively to ensure any future plans work for the people of Hucknall.”