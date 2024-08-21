Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new landlords at a popular Hucknall pub are determined to put the venue back at the heart of the community.

Shaun Tunaley, aged 41, and his husband Darren, aged 49, have taken over The Green Dragon on Watnall Road.

And after the pub has gone through several different landlords and periods of closure in recent years, Shaun and Darren intend to make sure that this time the pub re-opens and stays open.

Darren has spent his life involved with pubs, while Shaun is returning to the pub trade after a career in retail.

Shaun Tunaley and his husband Darren are the new landlords at The Green Dragon in Hucknall. Photo: National World

And The Green Dragon offered both the chance to start a new chapter in the pub world.

Shaun said: “We’d looked a different pubs when we got word through a friend that The Green Dragon was coming up and so we came and had a look and loved it.

"We bought it with our hearts as much as anything because the building has got real soul, it’s not been ripped to pieces, it still feels and looks like a proper pub which is what people like about it."

And giving the people what they want is their plan for taking the pub forward and especially providing for the older pub goers.

Shaun continued: “We want to get older people into the pub and interacting with the community, especially in the evenings.

“To that end, we’re going to be launching a Monday club called ‘golden years’ where it doesn’t matter whether you’re 18 or 81, you’ll still get the same price and the same entertainment with things like bingo, a quiz, sticky 13s, and all to 50s, 60s and 70s soundtrack.”

Other nights planned each for the pub include an open mic, killer pool night, quiz, curry and pint and karaoke with disco nights and bingo at weekends.

Shaun continued: “The reaction from people has already been fantastic and people are so pleased to see this pub open again.

"Pubs are meant to be at the heart of their communities and at the moment we’re a to-and-from pub with people popping in on their way into town and then again on the way out and we want to be a one-stop shop with people coming in and staying in and saying ‘this is now our pub’.