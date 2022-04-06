The event will be on Hucknall Market Place on Saturday, May 21 from 10am to 3pm.

Andrew Stone, from Hucknall Rotary, said: “The idea of the event is that we invite all local charities, schools, church groups and community groups to take part.

“They can use the event to raise their profile, recruit new members, raise funds, promote their cause and provide information about their group and what they do.

Local community groups and schools are invited to be part of the event

"They are welcome to come and set up stalls and gazebos and Ashfield District Council is also kindly providing some stalls for the event.

"We also provide an event area where groups can showcase their talents.

"This will be the second time, we have held this event after the first, in 2019, was very well attended.

“This year we will also have heritage bus and some classic cars on show.

The last Rotary community day was a big success and well attended

"Also if anyone would like to showcase their talents in the events area, entertain, play an instrument, dance or perform, then they are very welcome.

"Please come and join us and make it a great day”