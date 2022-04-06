Hucknall groups invited to be part of Rotary community day event in the town
Hucknall Rotary is running a community day event in the town next month and is looking for groups to take part.
The event will be on Hucknall Market Place on Saturday, May 21 from 10am to 3pm.
Andrew Stone, from Hucknall Rotary, said: “The idea of the event is that we invite all local charities, schools, church groups and community groups to take part.
“They can use the event to raise their profile, recruit new members, raise funds, promote their cause and provide information about their group and what they do.
"They are welcome to come and set up stalls and gazebos and Ashfield District Council is also kindly providing some stalls for the event.
"We also provide an event area where groups can showcase their talents.
"This will be the second time, we have held this event after the first, in 2019, was very well attended.
“This year we will also have heritage bus and some classic cars on show.
"Also if anyone would like to showcase their talents in the events area, entertain, play an instrument, dance or perform, then they are very welcome.
"Please come and join us and make it a great day”
Further information email [email protected]