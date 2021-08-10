Hucknall gym members aim to raise £4,000 from charity bike ride to Skegness

The team, from The Ultimate Place Gym, completed the ride on August 7 in aid of the haematology unit at Nottingham University Hospitals Charity.

And although one of their party suffered a broken arm after falling off in a crash (which she is now recovering well from), everyone else came through unscathed and exhilarated by the experience.

Jenny Walter, gym manager, said: “We wanted to ride for them because someone who used to work for us got cancer and he’s now fully recovered but we wanted to give something back.

The Team Ultimate riders completed the trip from Hucknall to Skegness

"My brother-in-law Ian Walters came up with the idea of the ride to Skegness, and me and my husband have actually done it before with his work place.

"We put notices all over the gym asking for riders to take part and in the end there were 18 of us who actually did the ride on the day.

"We were dreading it because all week leading up to it, the weather app had said was going to chuck it down with rain on the day we were doing it and we never had a drop all day, it was lovely.

"It was such a good pace as well, it was just really good fun for everyone involved."

The group has set up a a JustGiving site for people to donate to and Jenny says they have had tremendous support.

She continued: “At the moment, we’ve got £1,135 on the JustGiving, £1,500 on the sponsor forms in the gym and the team members had their own sponsorships too, so we’re hoping to raise around £4,000 in the end which would be absolutely brilliant,."

And having completed this year’s event so successfully, Jenny says they are now looking at making the ride a regular event so they can raise money for different charities each year.

"We definitely want to do it again next year, and we’re thinking of making it an annual thing now and members of the gym can put forward charities they want us to raise money for each year.”

The group also wants to thank Leivers and Millership for providing the return transport for the bikes.