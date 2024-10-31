Hucknall Harriers running group brought a spooky twist to their sessions by donning costumes inspired by iconic characters for some Halloween-themed runs.

Enthusiastic members dressed in an array of creative outfits, including a chilling Freddie Krueger, a determined running Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump and a human-sized pumpkin.

The group organised two themed runs, as part of their regular weekly running programme, attracting both seasoned runners and newcomers alike.

Session one saw the group run through the streets of Hucknall mapping out a witches face and hat, while session two was a fun run route that took the group through the grounds of Newstead Abbey, a site famous for it's ghost sightings.

Hucknall Harriers dressed up for two Halloween-themed fun runs. Photo: Submitted

Stacey Christina, runs organiser, said: "It was such fun getting into the Halloween spirit by adding a scary theme to our regular run programme.

"There were some great costumes, well done to all the ghouls, ghosts and witches."

Hucknall Harriers, meets regularly for group runs and training sessions and emphasises the importance of fitness, mental health and friendship while fostering a supportive environment.

Enthusiastic members dressed in an array of creative outfits. Photo: Submitted

This community running group meets on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, with a variety of distances starting from 5k upwards.

The group plans to continue its tradition of themed runs throughout the year, promising more fun and festive events in the future including Christmas.

Interested runners are encouraged to look the group up on Facebook to discover more about Hucknall Harrier's growing and vibrant events programme.

For details, visit and join the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/471076174602712