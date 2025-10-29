Hucknall Haunting! Town's Ghouls and Goblins Captured in Thrilling Photos

From spider-topped buns to witches hats and ghostly gowns, the air was thick with the magic of autumn.
We delve into our archives to bring you these charming, ghostly snapshots of a bygone era, proving that some traditions truly never die.
Check out these 13 scary snaps and see if you recognise anyone.
1. Halloween in Hucknall
Check out our ghoulish gallery of gremlins in this Halloween retro special. Photo: pexels-cottonbro-5435194
2. Ghouls in the Grass
2009: Children and their carers pose in their costumes during a Hallowe’en party at Hucknall Day Nursery. Photo: National World
3. Little Horrors at Hucknall Day Nursery
2007: Staff and children at Hucknall Day Nursery are pictured in their fancy dress costumes, all ready for a spooky time. Photo: National World
4. Two Little Unsure 'Pumpkins'
2006: This duo dressed up as pumpkins for some Hallowe’en fun at Hucknall Leisure Centre. Photo: National World