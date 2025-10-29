Hucknall Haunting! Town's Ghouls and Goblins Captured in Thrilling Photos

Top tips to prepare your pets for fireworks season

By Tracy Smith
Published 29th Oct 2025, 14:01 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2025, 14:03 GMT
Back in the day, when carved pumpkins were a work of art and a sheet with eye-holes was the height of scary, Halloween in Hucknall and Bulwell was an affair to remember.

From spider-topped buns to witches hats and ghostly gowns, the air was thick with the magic of autumn.

We delve into our archives to bring you these charming, ghostly snapshots of a bygone era, proving that some traditions truly never die.

Check out these 13 scary snaps and see if you recognise anyone.

Check out our ghoulish gallery of gremlins in this Halloween retro special.

1. Halloween in Hucknall

2009: Children and their carers pose in their costumes during a Hallowe’en party at Hucknall Day Nursery.

2. Ghouls in the Grass

2007: Staff and children at Hucknall Day Nursery are pictured in their fancy dress costumes, all ready for a spooky time.

3. Little Horrors at Hucknall Day Nursery

2006: This duo dressed up as pumpkins for some Hallowe’en fun at Hucknall Leisure Centre.

4. Two Little Unsure 'Pumpkins'

