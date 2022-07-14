Hucknall: have your say on anti-social behaviour at town-centre drop-in police and council surgery

During the national Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB) Awareness Week, Ashfield District Council and Nottinghamshire Police are hosting a series of surgeries across the district between Monday, July 18 and Friday, July 22.

The Hucknall event is being held on High Street on Wednesday, July 20, between 11am and 2pm.

Residents will be able to seek advice about ASB and raise any issues they are facing. Council officers from community safety, housing and environmental health will also be on hand.

Police and council officers will be on hand on High Street to listen to concerns

Coun Helen-Ann Smith (Ash Ind), lead executive member for community safety and crime eduction at Ashfield Council, said: “We are proud to support Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness Week, a national initiative running from July 18-24.

"The Council is committed to tackling anti-social behaviour and these sessions will give us valuable insight into the problems residents are facing.

“It’s important that residents feel they can talk to the teams and that their concerns will be listened to, and acted upon. I want to reassure residents that the council will take all concerns seriously, so please come and talk to us.”