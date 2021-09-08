Hucknall hoping Tour of Britain will ride into town again as race returns to Nottinghamshire in 2022

Hucknall was one of the towns the tour visited when the race last came to the county back in 2018.

And while no details have yet been released of the Nottinghamshire route of the tour, Hucknall residents will be hoping to see some of the world’s top cyclists rolling through the town’s streets again.

The news of the tour returning to Nottinghamshire comes after Nottinghamshire County Council agreed in principle to operate a stage next year after talks with race officials.

Large crowds turned out to see the race head through Hucknall four years ago

And they will be hoping to match the huge interest created when the 2018 race came to the county.

The stage in 2018, which saw cyclists ride from West Bridgford to Mansfield, attracted 250,000 spectators, making it the largest sporting event in Nottinghamshire’s history.

Nottinghamshire also received an economic windfall from the event with £3.9 million spent by participants and spectators in 2018 on accommodation, food and drink and shopping.

Coun Ben Bradley MP, county council leader, said: “I’m thrilled the Tour of Britain is set to return to Nottinghamshire in 2022.

Action as the riders head along High Street in 2018

“An event like this has the potential to give our county a huge boost after the challenges of the pandemic.

“We had a hugely successful time hosting stages of the Tour in both 2017 and 2018, and I would expect the same for 2022.

“There are countless benefits to the Tour of Britain returning for our businesses, for our communities, for our health and for Nottinghamshire, including the chance to again be on a global stage, which we deserve.

“The Tour of Britain coming back to Nottinghamshire would also play an important part in the economic recovery of our county and show we are bouncing back stronger than ever.

“Everyone should be very excited at the prospect of the Tour coming back to Nottinghamshire, every corner of our county could get something positive and long-lasting from its return.”