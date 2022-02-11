Hucknall Independent councillors 'vigorously opposed' to plans for 130 homes on Misk Hills

The proposals would see the houses built on land off Common Lane.

A public consultation is due to open on Monday, February 14 and run for two weeks.

Coun Dave Shaw has confirmed all Ashfield Independent Hucknall’s councillors opposition to the plans.

Coun Dave Shaw said he and his fellow Hucknall Ashfield Independents councillors were firmly against the proposals for 130 new homes on Misk Hills

Planning consultants working on behalf Nottingham-based Aldergate Property Group wrote to local councillors just hours before sending a leaflet out to hundreds of Hucknall residents outlining the proposals.

Coun Shaw, who represents Hucknall North on Ashfield District Council, said, “Hucknall’s Ashfield Independent councillors will oppose these plans with the same vigour that we’re opposing the building on green belt at Whyburn Farm, contained within the enforced local housing plan.

"Just like Whyburn Farm, these houses are on the green belt we all hold so dear.

"I can provide a reassurance to Hucknall residents that we are dead against this.”

A formal planning application has not yet been submitted’ although the leaflet put out by the developers suggests this could happen in March

Planning consultants, however, are perfectly entitled to canvass local opinion before submitting any proposals.

Coun Shaw continued, “I have already received dozens of emails, phone calls and messages about the proposals.

"It is already very clear that opposition is strong from local people.

“My fellow Hucknall Ashfield Independent councillors Jim Blagden, Trevor Locke, Lee Waters and John Wilmott are all also against this.

"I feel that the planning consultants have misjudged the reaction of Hucknall residents.

“They claim that sticking 130 new homes on green belt would ‘improve the level of biodiversity’ and include ‘ecological and landscape enhancements’.

“They are talking rubbish.

“How can you improve our environment by sticking 130 posh houses on our green belt?