Hucknall: Investigation underway into 'near miss' after tram ends up on wrong line

By John Smith
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 12:44 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 12:49 BST
An investigation has started into how two trams ended up on the same line heading towards each other.

The incident happened at the Nottingham Station stop on Thursday, September 18.

In a ‘near miss’ situation, a tram on the south-bound line suddenly – and inexplicably – crossed over to the northbound line and, according to eyewitnesses, almost crashed into a tram coming the other way.

Luckilly, both trams stopped in time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
An investigation is underway after two trams were involved in a near-miss at Nottingham Station. Photo: Submittedplaceholder image
An investigation is underway after two trams were involved in a near-miss at Nottingham Station. Photo: Submitted

All passengers on the tram on the wrong line were forced to get off and there were no reported injuries.

Trevor Stocker, head of operations and safety at tram operator Nottingham Express Transit said: “We can confirm that a minor incident occurred on Thursday evening at Nottingham Station which we are investigating as per our rigorous safety protocols.

"Our highly trained driver reacted quickly and immediately stopped to ensure the safety of all passengers.

"We apologise for any alarm that this caused.

"Any incidents on the network are thoroughly investigated to ensure the safety of our drivers and passengers remain our utmost priority."

Related topics:Nottingham Express Transit
News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice