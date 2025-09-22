Hucknall: Investigation underway into 'near miss' after tram ends up on wrong line
The incident happened at the Nottingham Station stop on Thursday, September 18.
In a ‘near miss’ situation, a tram on the south-bound line suddenly – and inexplicably – crossed over to the northbound line and, according to eyewitnesses, almost crashed into a tram coming the other way.
Luckilly, both trams stopped in time.
All passengers on the tram on the wrong line were forced to get off and there were no reported injuries.
Trevor Stocker, head of operations and safety at tram operator Nottingham Express Transit said: “We can confirm that a minor incident occurred on Thursday evening at Nottingham Station which we are investigating as per our rigorous safety protocols.
"Our highly trained driver reacted quickly and immediately stopped to ensure the safety of all passengers.
"We apologise for any alarm that this caused.
"Any incidents on the network are thoroughly investigated to ensure the safety of our drivers and passengers remain our utmost priority."