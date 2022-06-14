Hucknall is ready to party again for Titchfield Park's centenary this weekend

In 1914, the Marquis of Titchfield, the Duke of Portland, gave 11 acres of land to the town of Hucknall.

Another 13 acres were added by the Hucknall Miners Welfare Committee, funded by a coal tax.

The opening of the park was held up by the outbreak of the First World War but the Marquis finally conducted the opening ceremony in July 1922.

Titchfield Park celebrates its centenary this weekend

Now, on Saturday, June 18, the council is celebrating the landmark anniversary with a huge free fun day at the park from 1pm to 6pm with huge variety of activities and entertainment lined up.

There will be live music on the entertainment stage with performances from Ollie Hayes, The Torkard Ensemble Choir, The Jury Dogs and The Spitfires.

There will also be giant garden games, small fairground rides, and a number of stalls, including Woofs & Wags, Smell Its, Hucknall Royal British Legion, Hucknall Rotary Club, The Owl Wood Shed, Rias Stitchery, Hucknall Heritage Society, Hope Lea Project, Kids Corner, K&J Creations, Hucknall Tourism and Regeneration Group, Watnall Road Baptist Church, and Feel Good Families.

Food stalls will include Project D, Cook it up, Back-a-Yard-Cuisine, Blondie Brownie Bakes, Fig Tree, Sweet Spot Sweeties, and M&M’s Food Station.

Coun Lee Waters and his son Alexander are looking forward to the party at Titchfield Park this weekend

There will also be taster sessions on the day from Titchfield Park Bowls Club

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on the council, said: “Titchfield Park is the jewel of Hucknall and this event is going to be a wonderful way to celebrate this landmark birthday.

"We can’t wait to see Titchfield Park packed out on Saturday.

"There will be something for everyone to enjoy so make sure you come down!”

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who also represents Hucknall North on the council, added: “Titchfield Park has been at the heart of everything that is good about Hucknall for 100 years.

"It is only right that we mark the anniversary with one big party and I can’t wait.”