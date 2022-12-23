Hucknall lad gets the red carpet treatment for special film night at the town's Arc Cinema
The red carpet was out at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week for a special screening of the new film Aftersun (12A).
And one of the stars of the new film – 14 year-old Hucknall lad Brooklyn Toulson – was centre stage as the former Broomhill Primary School and current Holgate Academy student and his family were the special guests on the night.
The High Street venue is holding another special fan night on Friday, December 30 for the new Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody.
The film opens at the venue on Boxing Day and fans can get new year off to a cracking early start by being part of the venue’s latest fan night.
Mark Gallagher, cinema boss, said: “The night will feature a screening of the film, and a performance by professional Whitney Houston tribute artist Tiffany Bieeu
"Everyone will receive complimentary drinks as well as souvenir prints.”
For tickets, click here.
Film times for the week (Friday, December 23 to Thursday, December 29 – film times are subject to change):
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER 3D (12A): Fri 20:25; Sat 11:10; Mon 13:00 17:00; Tue 12:30 16:20; Wed 11:30 15:25 19:20; Thu 12:00 16:00 20:00.
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER (12A): Fri 11:35 13:50 15:30 18:05 19:25; Sat 14:05; Mon 15:20 17:55; Tue 13:20 18:45 19:40; Wed 16:10 20:10; Thu 11:00 13:15 19:35.
ELF (PG): Fri 18:20; Sat 15:50.
I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY (12A): Mon 13:00 15:35 18:35; Tue 15:45 17:30 20:30: Wed 13:10 14:25 17:15 20:25; Thu 15:25 18:25 19:45.
ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL: SING-A-LONG EVENT (PG): Tue 17:10
HOME ALONE (PG): Fri 16:00; Sat 13:20
ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL (PG): Fri 13:25 15:30; Sat 13:15; Mon 13:00 15:30; Tue 10:50 13:15 15:00; Wed 10:45* 12:00 15:30 17:55; Thu 12:55 17:05.
STRANGE WORLD (PG): Fri & Sat 11:00; Tue 11:00 12:45; Wed 13:15; Thu 11:00 17:25.
THE HOLIDAY (12A): Fri 11:00; Sat 15:00.
VIOLENT NIGHT (15): Fri 17:45; Sat 15:30; Mon 19:10; Tue 20:10; Wed 20:00; Thu 21:25.
THE MUPPETS CHRISTMAS CAROL: 30TH ANNIVERSARY (U): Fri 13:20; Sat 12:00.
KIDS CLUB: THE POLAR EXPRESS (U): Fri & Sat 11:00; Mon 13:00; Tue 10:30; Wed 11:00; Thu 10:40.
SILVER SCREEN: THE MENU (15): Thu 15:00.
*= relaxed sensory screening
Tickets for all showings are here.