Hucknall: Landmark day as 7,000-name petition against Whyburn Farm green belt housing plans to be presented

The petition is ready to be delivered

It is just six weeks since news broke of the controversial recommendation for 3,000 homes on the picturesque site under Ashfield’s emerging local plan, which suggests Hucknall should accommodate almost 5,000 of the 8,000-plus homes allocated for the whole of the district.

The headline element is Whyburn Farm, which abutts Misk Hills and runs to the Annesley bypass opposite the current Top Wighay development of 800 homes.

But Hucknall residents haven’t stood idle.

Jemma Chambers launched the Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development Facebook group, which has attracted 4,200 members.

And Mandy Shaw, along with a swathe of dedicated volunteers and supporters, launched a petition against the plans.

An e-petition via the Ashfield District Council website has currently achieved more than 3,300 signatures.

While 4,151 people have added their names to paper petitions which have been taken around the town and stationed in supporting businesses.

That’s a current total of 7,463 objections!

The document will officially be handed over to Ashfield Council at 12.30 pm today (Monday) at the main council offices on Urban Road, Kirkby.

Our photo, by Mandy Shaw, shows the petition wrapped in a yellow ribbon, which has become the symbol for the fight.