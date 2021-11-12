Hucknall: last chance today to sign petition against 3,000 houses for Whyburn Farm

The petition, which was started by the passionate campaigners behind the Facebook group Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development, closes tonight (Friday November 12).

At the time of this article being written, 3.194 people had signed the petition, which can be found by CLICKING HERE.

Action was taken after the shock news emerged of Ashfield District Council’s emerging local plan. Not only is Whyburn earmarked for 3,000 homes, but Hucknall itself is pinpointed to take almost 5,000 of the suggested 8,000-plus for the whole district.

The picturesque Whyburn Farm site in Hucknall

This inlcudes more than 600 homes at another greenfield site, Broomhill Farm.

Ashfield Council’s initial consultation on the plan ends next Tuesday (November 16) and the authority has said it will then pause the process around the local plan as it seeks clarity from the Prime Minister over comments he made about blocking building on the green belt.

Jemma Chambers, Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development founder, told the Dispatch earlier this week: “We’ve passed 3,000 online and we’ve got 32 paper petitions out with local businesses so we will have more signatures to come.

"We probably won’t be anywhere near the magical 10,000 signatures but you never know what we’ll end up with.

"We’re still delighted with the support we’ve had though.

"We had the initial rush and then we thought things would calm down, but actually every day we see another ten or 20 people have signed, plus a few more at the weekend, and we’re always getting emails and questions on the Facebook group asking ‘where can I sign the petition?’