Hucknall Leisure Centre gym back up and running after technical problems forced it to close

The venue posted on it’s Facebook page earlier that unforeseen technical problems had forced it to temporarily close.

However, a spokesperson has since confirmed to the Dispatch that the gym is now open as normal again.

The new gym, which opened last summer is three times the size it was before and is kitted with out top-of-the range gym equipment, including new exercise bikes, stair climbers, skill mills and skill rows, new DAP equipment, a new rig and more free weights and resistance kit.

Hucknall Leisure Centre's new gym is now back open again after a temporary closure

It is one of the the centrepieces of the big refurbishment project at the venue which has already included a new reception area and new fitness studios as well as the gym.