Hucknall Leisure Centre to be given a £1.3 million makeover

Huge improvements are earmarked for Hucknall Leisure Centre after investment worth £1.3 million was announced by Ashfield District Council.

An independent review revealed that the Linby Road centre, which sits on the Albert Street recreation ground, was in need of a makeover.

Priority areas were identified where the centre would benefit, and about £600,000 is to be spent on the fitness suite, creating a mezzanine floor. It is hoped this will boost facilities for current members, and also attract new members.

About £400,000 is also to be pumped into improvements to the centre’s separate male and female changing rooms. They will be reconfigured to create a unisex, state-of-the-art wet-changing ‘village-style’ area comprising individual cubicles and lockers.

Details of the design have yet to be finalised, but other leisure centres that have adopted the ‘village-style’ arrangements have also included changing areas for school classes and families, and better provision for the disabled.

The improvements at Hucknall go hand in hand with the council’s determination to build a new leisure venue in the heart of Kirkby to replace the Festival Hall.

That would feature two swimming pools and a six-court sports hall, as well as a health and fitness gym, climbing wall and soft-play area.

Coun Tom Hollis, deputy leader of the council, said: “Our aim is to deliver high-quality leisure facilities accessible to everyone in Ashfield.

“With improvements on the way for Hucknall and not one, but two, long-awaited swimming pools on their way to Kirkby, Ashfield residents will have access to some of the finest facilities in the county.”

Hucknall Leisure Centre, which was built in the 1990s, was last given a facelift, amounting to £464,000, in 2008.

But in recent years, thousands of pounds have also been spent on projects such as repairing a leak to the swimming pool tank, replacing squash court floors, replacing and upgrading the fire alarm and enhancing the CCTV system.

A report to the council’s Cabinet said the authority recognised the “importance of community sporting facilities that are affordable, accessible and fit for purpose”.