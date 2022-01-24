Hucknall Library staging open day to showcase courses and services available

Inspire – which runs libraries on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council – are inviting people into their local library to find out more about what’s on offer.

And Hucknall will be staging its event on Friday, January 28, from 10am to 12noon.

The open day will feature fun library activities and friendly tutor-led course taster sessions.

Hucknall Library is staging an open day this week

There will be information available about a range of low cost and free courses including functional skills courses in maths and English, ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages and college courses for young people.

You can even get free expert careers advice.

Visitors will be able to sign up to their library for free, gaining access to thousands of titles, both in the library and in digital form.

There will also be the chance to enroll in upcoming Inspire Learning courses

Visitors to Hucknall can also sample robotics and automation events, where you can learn all about current and future opportunities in robotic technologies, and even see an advanced robot in action.

Peter Gaw, Inspire chief executive, said: “In Nottinghamshire we see our libraries as local centres of reading, culture, and learning.

"These open days are a great chance to have a fresh look at what is on offer, speak to our learning and libraries team and try out some taster activities.

"Membership is free as are most services, with courses offering free or low-cost fees.”