Hucknall litter-picking champion calls on council to provide more bins in the town

A Hucknall man has called on Ashfield Council to provide more litter bins at hotspots in the town to help make the area cleaner and tidier for all.

Matt Williams is well know for his litter-picking around the town as the founder of the Hucknall Wombles group which goes out regularly on big litter picks in various locations.

But Matt and his team cannot keep Hucknall clean alone and they say a good way to start cutting down on litter around the town would be for the council to simply provide more bins.

Matt said: “The High Street is pretty good, there’s quite a few bins on High Street but there’s other areas that urgently need more bins or just a bin in some cases.

Matt Williams has called on Ashfield Council to provide more litter bins around Hucknall. Photo: Submitted

"There defnitely needs to be a bin at the pedestrian entrance of the tram stop, both pedestrian entrances really, because there’s currently nothing there at all.

“There’s also only one bin on Wigwam Lane and we’ve done that area several times and it’s always bad because there’s a lot of lorry traffic going to and from the yards there.

“The area between Holgate Primary and Holgate Academy is also bad, again because there’s no bins at all down there and I’ve asked the council several times about it and had no response.”

Matt and the wombles know full well the extent of the litter problem in Hucknall, simply by seeing the increased number of bags they are picking up when they go out on picks.

Matt continued: “In 2023, I think we collected about 380 bags throughout the year and last year we did 430 bags.

“And we’ve already done 20 this year and we’re still only in January and it’s all because there simply aren’t enough bins available for people to throw litter away properly."

With their knowledge of the problem litter hotspots in the town, Matt and the wombles say they would be happy to work with the council to identify the places that more bins need to go.

He said: "I’m happy for the council to get in touch with us about it and we’ll find them some locations or tell them some we know of that need bins putting in.”

Coun Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall West on the council, said: “The Hucknall Wombles and other local groups do a fantastic job in helping to keep Ashfield clean and green.

“The timing of the request by the local Wombles in Hucknall is excellent, as the council has recently carried out an audit of 'what’s in the litter bin' as part of the work with DEFRA.

"This is to understand the volume of recyclable material that could potentially be recovered and recycled from litter bins.

“We have 1,100 bins across the district and we are happy to review the locations to make sure they are in the best possible place.”