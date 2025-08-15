Hucknall man among trio of shoplifters appearing before the courts

A trio of shoplifters behind separate thefts at a Bestwood store have all appeared before the courts.

Liam Newton, Wayne Lee and Stacey Blackham all tried to pinch stock from Co-Op, in Beckhampton Road.

The three thieves were caught red-handed by shop staff though, with officers arriving moments later to put them in cuffs.

Police made the quickfire arrests on back-to-back days earlier this week, with two of the trio linked to other offences too.

Liam Newton (top) and Wayne Lee, alongside a still of Stacey Blackham stealing stock

Prolific thief Liam Newton was apprehended first up on Monday, August 11, while trying to walk out of Co-Op with bottles of wine he hadn’t paid for.

Fast-forward to the following day, August 12, and the team were notified once again, after Wayne Lee, was spotted trying to steal handfuls of chocolate bars.

Lee was already wanted for a shop theft at a different store in the Hucknall area the day before.

Stacey Blackham then became the third shoplifter to be caught, when her plans to steal nearly £100 worth of meat products were thwarted and she was arrested.

Newton, 31, Lee, 55, and Blackham, 39, were all sent to Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 13, after being charged.

Lee, of Chatsworth Drive, Hucknall, was jailed for six weeks, after admitting to the two thefts he’d been charged with.

Having pleaded guilty to six counts of shop theft, Newton, of Wendling Gardens, Arnold, was sentenced to ten weeks behind bars.

Blackham, of no fixed address, also pleaded guilty to her theft, and was made the subject of a community order, with requirements to complete five rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Inspector Paul Ferguson, district commander for Nottingham’s City North, said: “Tackling acquisitive crime like shoplifting has been a policing priority for Bestwood and the wider City North area for some time now.

“As part of this, our officers work closely with local stores to put the names and faces of offenders on our collective radars, so that we can take immediate action when they’re spotted.

“All three of the people caught earlier this week have a history of shoplifting behind them, so to see all of them apprehended and put before the courts was a great result, both for us and the wider community.

“Shoplifting is a blight on society that is unfair, not just on the stores and staff who work there, but to the honest members of the public who follow the rules and spend their hard-earned money on their shopping.

“That’s why it remains one of our policing priorities, why so much work goes on force-wide to stopping shoplifters and in many cases helping them turn their lives around, and why results like these three should be celebrated.”