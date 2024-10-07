Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Hucknall man admited to being ‘very surprised’ after he won the Electrical Contractors Association (ECA) Edmundson Apprentice of the Year award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Clews, aged 22, an electrician and test engineer with Derry Building Services (DBS) in Newark, was presented with the honour at Trinity House in London.

Since winning the award, he has now completed his apprenticeship and is make strides forward in the world of test engineering, including a recent job with the Aston Martin F1 team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I couldn’t believe it when I heard I’d won, I was very surprised.

Jamie Clews (second left) receving his ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year award in London. Photo: Steve Clews

"I was very pleased to be nominated for it and I thought there might be a small chance I could win it.

"Then I heard I got through the next stage for a couple of interviews and then I was told I was through to the final three and I was going to the awards presentation.

“Then they said I’d won and I was very surprised, very happy, but also very pleasantly surprised.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie said he become an electrician because he wanted to get a trade and that led to the apprenticeship with Derry, having intially struggled to get a placement.

He continued: “I thought it was a good career, I’d always have work and it would be a long-lasting career.”

DBS were also thrilled to have an award-winning worker in their ranks.

Posting on their website, Mark Townsend, DBS managing director, said: “We are immensely proud of Jamie for being named this year’s ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jamie has shown a level of professionalism, commitment and competency throughout his apprenticeship far beyond his years and is a credit to both himself and the industry.

“He has a very bright future ahead of him at DBS and we look forward to him continuing his development with us.”

Stuart Smith, ECA president, added: “There is always tough competition as the judges consider the most impressive entries, and so it proved once again this year.

“My heartfelt congratulations go to Jamie and DBS, as he takes his next steps in a rewarding and exciting electrical career.”

For Jamie, meantime, the future is bright and full of opportunities.

He said: “It’s all about continuing to work hard now and keep continuing to work my way up as a test engineer.”