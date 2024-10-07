Hucknall man celebrating after picking up Apprentice of the Year award

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 7th Oct 2024, 16:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Hucknall man admited to being ‘very surprised’ after he won the Electrical Contractors Association (ECA) Edmundson Apprentice of the Year award.

Jamie Clews, aged 22, an electrician and test engineer with Derry Building Services (DBS) in Newark, was presented with the honour at Trinity House in London.

Since winning the award, he has now completed his apprenticeship and is make strides forward in the world of test engineering, including a recent job with the Aston Martin F1 team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “I couldn’t believe it when I heard I’d won, I was very surprised.

Jamie Clews (second left) receving his ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year award in London. Photo: Steve ClewsJamie Clews (second left) receving his ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year award in London. Photo: Steve Clews
Jamie Clews (second left) receving his ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year award in London. Photo: Steve Clews

"I was very pleased to be nominated for it and I thought there might be a small chance I could win it.

"Then I heard I got through the next stage for a couple of interviews and then I was told I was through to the final three and I was going to the awards presentation.

“Then they said I’d won and I was very surprised, very happy, but also very pleasantly surprised.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Ex-Hucknall councillor blasts 'traffic carnage' caused by Watnall Road closures

Jamie said he become an electrician because he wanted to get a trade and that led to the apprenticeship with Derry, having intially struggled to get a placement.

He continued: “I thought it was a good career, I’d always have work and it would be a long-lasting career.”

DBS were also thrilled to have an award-winning worker in their ranks.

Posting on their website, Mark Townsend, DBS managing director, said: “We are immensely proud of Jamie for being named this year’s ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Jamie has shown a level of professionalism, commitment and competency throughout his apprenticeship far beyond his years and is a credit to both himself and the industry.

“He has a very bright future ahead of him at DBS and we look forward to him continuing his development with us.”

Stuart Smith, ECA president, added: “There is always tough competition as the judges consider the most impressive entries, and so it proved once again this year.

“My heartfelt congratulations go to Jamie and DBS, as he takes his next steps in a rewarding and exciting electrical career.”

For Jamie, meantime, the future is bright and full of opportunities.

He said: “It’s all about continuing to work hard now and keep continuing to work my way up as a test engineer.”

Related topics:HucknallMark TownsendLondon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice