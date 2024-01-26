Hucknall man jailed after 'frenzied attack' on former partner with a knife

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Simon Scrimshaw, 50, wore a balaclava as he waited outside an address in Elm Avenue, Hucknall, on the morning of March 14, 2023.

In an attack caught on two security cameras, he then grabbed the woman from behind – pushing her to the ground before repeatedly slashing at her throat and face with a knife.

After rushing outside to fight the attacker off, the woman’s father was slashed repeatedly to the leg.

Both were treated in hospital for serious injuries.

Scrimshaw, who was recognised by his victim, then fled the scene and ran back to his home address a few streets away – leaving a trail of digital evidence in his wake.

Although detectives were unable to locate the craft-style knife used in the offence, they were able to track him on multiple CCTV cameras making his way home from the scene.

They also recovered footage from a camera in his own back-garden recorded shortly before the attack in which he was filmed retrieving an item – believed to be the knife – from his garden shed.

Damningly for Scrimshaw, he was wearing the same clothes in footage recorded before and after the attack.

His distinctive camouflage jacket was also not found, but we was later seen wearing it inside out by a witness to the initial attack.

When officers arrived at his home in nearby Shaw Crescent to arrest him a short time later, they found him lying in bed being treated by paramedics for apparent breathing difficulties.

From the moment of his arrest to the end of his trial, Scrimshaw claimed again and again that somebody else was responsible for the attack – even when traces of his victim’s blood were discovered on a balaclava found behind his bed.

The jury found him guilty of one charge of attempted murder and one of causing grievous bodily harm.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court today (Friday, January 26) he was jailed for 28 years and told he will spend another four years on licence when he is released.

Detective Constable Talissa Northedge, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a calculated and cowardly attack that Scrimshaw had clearly planned from the outset. Our case was always that he had intended to kill his victim and I am pleased the jury agreed.

“He armed himself with a weapon, travelled to the scene and lay in wait for around 40 minutes before his victim left her home to go to work.

“What followed was a sickening and frenzied attack that – but for the bravery of the other victim in his case – could very well have cost this woman her life.

“Scrimshaw's attempts to lie his way out of what he had done – even when presented with utterly damning proof of his guilt – simply defied belief.

“I am pleased he will now spend a very long period of time behind bars and would like to thank everyone involved in this investigation for presenting the evidence so clearly and securing this result.